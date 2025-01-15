From January 17 to 20, together with Vicenzaoro, Vo Vintage returns to the fair spaces, an event open to the public (upon registration) and dedicated to watchmaking. The program also includes meetings and in-depth discussions on the themes of timepieces. For example, with the history of the historic Panerai brand. Vo Vintage offers a journey into the so-called Pre-Vendôme period of the brand, from its birth in 1935 to 1997, up to its acquisition by Vendôme Luxury Group, now the Richemont group. Carlo Maria Ceppi, curator of the Heritage Panerai, Mario Paci, head of watches at Officine Panerai in the Pre-Vendôme period, will talk with Stefano Mazzariol, vintage expert and dealer, and Loris Pasetto, author of the book Panerai. An Italian story published by Lugs Edizioni, which collects the most complete historical and iconographic documentation from 1935 to 1997. Double appointment: Saturday 18 at 3 pm in Sala Canova (Hall 8.1) and Sunday 19 at 3 pm.



Saturday 18 appointment with Carlo Maria Ceppi, Panerai Federico Ferrari, editorial director of the Bologna-based Scripta Manent Edizioni; the general of the Air Force General Staff Urbano Floreani (in connection), Ugo Pancani, professor of the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie in Geneva and author of the book History of Italian Watchmaking – from the 14th century to the rebirth of Made in Italy, Benedetto Perrotta, sole director of Oisa 1937, Marco Mantovani, president of Locman and Mariassunta Morello, lieutenant colonel of the Air Force General Staff.



Among the showcases of the 40 exhibitors on the first floor of the IEG fairground in Vicenza, other vintage culture events are planned, such as the one dedicated to collecting in Italy, between tradition and new trends with Dody Giussani, director of the monthly magazine L’Orologio and Magnoni, business coordinator for Italy of the auction house Antiquorum (4 pm, Sala Canova). The schedule is enriched by the series of events curated by Michele Mengoli, director of Watch Insanity and advisor of VO Vintage, which includes talks with experts and dealers in the sector and chats in partnership with the Watchouse Forum, dedicated to watch enthusiasts and founded by Giorgione, key opinion leader in the sector.

