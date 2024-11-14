New watches by Philipp Plein. This is the GMT-I Challenger Baguettes. With bright colored baguette-cut crystals adorning the bezel, the watch is a testament to the style of the brand founded by Philipp Patrick Hannes Plein, German designer, entrepreneur and founder of the Philipp Plein International Group. The watch has a 44 mm maxi-case. Plein’s distinctive hexagonal motif becomes a pattern for the dial in black or green. Details in silver or gold enrich the design. The Plein logo is at 12 o’clock and the date window at 3 o’clock.
It is distributed by Timeway Italy, which is part of the Thom Group, a player in the distribution of watches and jewelry in the affordable luxury segment, which combines passion for the product and knowledge of the retail world to offer a multi-channel customer experience.
TECHNICAL INFORMATION
Case:
44 mm stainless steel with baguette crystals
Movement:
RONDA 505.24H
Quartz 3 hands
PWPZA0224
PWPZA0124
Dial:
Black, green dial with hexagonal pattern
Bracelet:
Stainless steel bracelet
Water resistance:
50 meters
Price:
€590 (PWPZA0124)
€650 (PWPZA0224)