New watches by Philipp Plein. This is the GMT-I Challenger Baguettes. With bright colored baguette-cut crystals adorning the bezel, the watch is a testament to the style of the brand founded by Philipp Patrick Hannes Plein, German designer, entrepreneur and founder of the Philipp Plein International Group. The watch has a 44 mm maxi-case. Plein’s distinctive hexagonal motif becomes a pattern for the dial in black or green. Details in silver or gold enrich the design. The Plein logo is at 12 o’clock and the date window at 3 o’clock.



It is distributed by Timeway Italy, which is part of the Thom Group, a player in the distribution of watches and jewelry in the affordable luxury segment, which combines passion for the product and knowledge of the retail world to offer a multi-channel customer experience.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Case:

44 mm stainless steel with baguette crystals

Movement:

RONDA 505.24H

Quartz 3 hands

PWPZA0224

PWPZA0124

Dial:

Black, green dial with hexagonal pattern

Bracelet:

Stainless steel bracelet

Water resistance:

50 meters

Price:

€590 (PWPZA0124)

€650 (PWPZA0224)

