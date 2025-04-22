There is more than just Swiss watchmaking: Oisa 1937, the only Italian manufacturer specialized in the production of precision mechanical movements for watchmaking, announces the relaunch of its entirely Made in Italy production. The goal is to bring the ancient Italian tradition in this sector to new splendor by combining the brand’s heritage with the most advanced technologies.

The roots of Oisa 1937 are found in the great Italian artisan tradition, recovering a forgotten savoir-faire. The manufacturer stands out for its in-house production, the use of fine materials, hand-made decorations and a unique ability to offer customized solutions for B2B customers. An example of this expertise is the Oisa 29-50 Cinque Ponti movement, with a 60-hour power reserve, a jewel of mechanical watchmaking.

Founded in Milan in 1937 by Domenico Morezzi under the name Orologeria Italiana Società Azionaria (Oisa), the factory produced over 4 million movements until it closed in 1978, due to the advent of quartz technology. In 2015, the founder’s grandson decided to revive the brand and in 2018 the entry of Benedetto Perrotta, now CEO and majority shareholder, charted the new course to define the future of the company. With over 30 years of experience in precision mechanics, Perrotta transformed Oisa 1937 into an innovative SME with production headquarters in Albuzzano (Pavia), in a 500 square meter factory, the only one in Italy specialized in high-end mechanical movements.

The Oisa 1937 team is made up of master watchmakers, decorators and highly specialized technicians, led by director Fausto Berizzi, who boasts significant experience in the most prestigious Swiss maisons. The manufacture has created, throughout its history, 10 original movements and today has developed two:

• Caliber 29-50 – Manually wound mechanical movement

• Caliber 29-60 – Premium automatic movement

Further innovations are being developed with the aim of increasing competitive capacity on an international level. Benedetto Perrotta’s know-how and the support of his companies specialized in precision mechanics and industrial automation (Futura, Metalsab and Progea Leonardo) represent a strategic asset for the future growth of Oisa 1937.

Ours is a constantly evolving reality, which puts our historical know-how combined with technological innovation at the service of Italian watchmaking. The challenge is ambitious: to relaunch the production of Made in Italy mechanical movements and restore the prestige that Italian watchmaking deserves. We aim to consolidate our leadership as the leading Italian manufacturer of mechanical movements by expanding into international markets and collaborating with prestigious brands, both Italian and foreign, in the watchmaking, jewelry and fashion sectors. Our goal is to become a true Italian alternative, qualitative and competitive, to the Swiss and Asian movements that dominate the market today. Added to this is the expansion of our collection of timepieces signed Oisa 1937, a niche production that nevertheless represents an authentic expression of our savoir-faire.

Benedetto Perrotta

Oisa 1937 has already attracted the attention of some investors and will launch an equity crowdfunding campaign on Mamacrowd (Azimut Group) to reach all those interested. The initiative will last for about a month and will be opened on April 15, coinciding with Made in Italy Day. For this occasion, Oisa 1937 has created a special edition, consisting of 87+1 watches, reserved for the first 88 investors.