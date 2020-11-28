Stone’s fantasies by Stephen Dweck











Stones from around the world, also little known, in creative mix of Stephen Dweck ♦

He participated in the event organized in New York by the CFDA, the association which brings together 508 American designers, including 82 jewelers. He was born in Brooklyn, and so he had felt at home. Stephen Dweck is the kind of designer jewelry that has an artistic vocation: painter and sculptor, Stephen decided to use his creative vision to make jewelry.



He has already had a career that began in the eighties, but has not ceased to renew itself. It makes jewelry with a fresh style and, at the same time, literary. The Stephen Dweck’s love for nature in all its forms has led him also to collect many different types of minerals, stones that are barely known and which give a unique appearance to its collections. Not surprisingly that is was been defined as a novelist of the stones, which he collects around the world, during his travels. So, he says, the first question that they make is: Where did you get this stone? But it really is not so important “where” what counts is the result. Lavinia Andorno















