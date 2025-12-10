A major exhibition featuring 250 creations, including 150 jewels and 100 silver objects, is taking place in Shanghai.

The relaunch of the Buccellati brand, now under the aegis of the Richemont group, is also taking place on the international market. This is demonstrated by the major exhibition organized at the Shanghai Exhibition Center (December 7, 2025 – January 5, 2026): The Prince of Goldsmiths. Buccellati Rediscovering the Classics. The exhibition aims to introduce the great Chinese city, the business capital, to the Maison’s artistic and artisanal legacy. The title recalls the nickname Gabriele d’Annunzio used to describe Mario Buccellati in 1936: “The Prince of Goldsmiths.”

This exhibition essentially follows the one previously held in Venice in 2024. This new exhibition expands the retrospective on the Maison’s historical and creative heritage through four new exhibition rooms and 250 creations on display, including 150 jewelry pieces and 100 silver objects.

We are pleased to present the second edition of ‘The Prince of Goldsmiths’ exhibition in Shanghai. As a key market for our Maison, China’s passion for craftsmanship inspires us, and we are thrilled to continue our journey here with this important event.

Nicolas Luchsinger, CEO of Buccellati



The exhibition arrives in the Chinese metropolis with the contribution of Alba Cappellieri for curating the selection of jewelry and silver pieces on display, and Balich Wonder Studio for developing the creative concept and executive production. The exhibition blends classical elements, such as columns, symmetries, and harmonious proportions, with multimedia languages, revealing the genesis of Buccellati masterpieces and the refinement of techniques passed down through four generations, reinterpreting the classic through a contemporary perspective.



The Exhibition

The exhibition opens with the section “The Buccellati Generations,” an introductory room where the butterfly, a symbol of transformation and continuity, accompanies the visitor on a reflection on time and identity. Four brooches, created by Mario, Gianmaria, Andrea, and Lucrezia Buccellati, recount the stylistic evolution of the Maison across the generations.

The exhibition then enters an intimate space, conceived as a reconstruction of the Buccellati family’s private studio, with period photographs, memorabilia, and correspondence. The narration is accompanied by the voice of Gianmaria, Mario Buccellati’s son and a central figure in the Maison’s evolution and its international success.



The Manmade Wonders section is composed of three thematic spaces dedicated to the Maison’s artistic inspirations. The first, Wonders for Special Occasions, presents a selection of historic cosmetic bags and handbags alongside new clutches designed by Andrea Buccellati. The second space, Wonders of Beauty and Proportions, celebrates the connection between goldsmith art and architecture. The central table is animated by immersive projections that bring to life analog archive materials and Italian art masterpieces, such as Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence, transforming them into a dynamic narrative. Cigar boxes, powder compacts, and small treasure chests decorated with geometric engravings recall architectural motifs, Renaissance patterns, and urban structures, offering a poetic interpretation of the continuity between design and craftsmanship. Finally, Wonders from the Past pays homage to archaeology and classicism with the Boscoreale cup collection, created by Mario and reinterpreted by Gianmaria, inspired by the Roman treasure of Boscoreale, discovered in 1895 at the Villa della Pisanella, near Pompeii.



The Natural Wonders section celebrates nature as a source of inspiration. An immersive corridor, The Buccellati Craftsmanship, leads to the beating heart of Buccellati’s savoir-faire. The final stop on the exhibition is The Gallery of the Icons, a metaphysical gallery suspended between past and future that celebrates the Maison’s fine jewelry and most renowned craftsmanship techniques.