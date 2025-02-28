If you buy a jewel for love (even for self-love) it is better to underline this impulse: for this reason Pandora is launching a new campaign: Be Love. All you need is love, as the Beatles sang half a century ago. Putting her visual imprint on the campaign is Winona Ryder.

The real secret is listening. You have to try to be as understanding as possible. Seeing things from a different perspective represents love for me. It is a profound way of experiencing it.

Winona Ryder



The highlight of the Be Love 2025 collection is the heart charm in sterling silver, customizable with dates, drawings, initials or symbols, together with the Essence ring, in sterling silver plated in 14-karat gold, which reinterprets the classic shape of the heart. The cast of the Be Love campaign alongside Winona Ryder includes top model Iman and models Vittoria Ceretti, Mica Arganaraz, Karen Elson, He Cong, Elisabetta Dessy and Ugbad Abdi. The shots are by Fabien Baron and Craig McDean, while Raymond Meir took care of the product photographs.

