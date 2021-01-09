Megazzini, an Italian jewel in the White House











Apprentice, craftsman, entrepreneur, jeweler: how many stories of small Italian Maison resemble this. Few, however, can boast of having made the first lady of the United States wear their own creation. But this is exactly what Megazzini managed, who years ago saw a pearl necklace from the Piedmontese company worn by Nancy Reagan, wife of Ronald, the fortieth US president. Megazzini, in fact, is a historic company in the Valenza district and sells many of its jewels on the American market.



The history of the jewelry company begins with Alfredo Megazzini, who passed away in 2002, who after the Second World War, in 1947, decided to open his own workshop after having worked as an apprentice in another local company. The Megazzini brand immediately made itself known in particular for the production of chevalier rings. From this specialization comes the idea of ​​the company logo in an octagonal shape. Run together with Alfredo’s wife, Piera Scagliotti, the company has specialized on several fronts, such as that of pearl necklaces closures. In the mid-eighties, Massimo Megazzini, son of the founder, started marketing jewels with his own brand on the foreign market. Pearls and clasps still remain the strength of the company, alongside pieces of high jewelery.

















