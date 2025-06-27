Orecchini in argento dorato Marlena con catena ovale liscia e ovale martellata
Orecchini in argento dorato Marlena con catena ovale liscia e ovale martellata

Chains for everyone with Marlena by Boccadamo

Chains never get old and, in fact, they are always popular. When it comes to jewelry, of course. Among the collections that offer this genre, between classic and punk, here are the chains from the Marlena collection by Bottega Boccadamo. The Italian brand of affordable jewelry presents a series of pieces interpreted in various ways on the theme of the chain: smooth, satin or twisted, maxi, double or combined with circular modules, but also hammered or marine chain, Marlena’s chains give life to necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

Boccadamo, Marlena, bracciale con catena ovale ritorta
Boccadamo, Marlena, bracelet with twisted oval chain

They are offered in two versions: yellow or rose gold plated silver, with a higher price (the necklaces cost around 400 euros), or in a version with rhodium-plated silver (approximately around 100 euros less). The chains are made with rings of different shapes, thin or bold, with smooth or hammered silver.
Collana con catena traversino ritorto
Silver necklace with twisted crosspiece chain

Orecchini placcati oro con catena a dischi
OGold-plated earrings with disc chain
Collana placcata oro con catena ovale liscia
Gold-plated necklace with smooth oval chain

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Doppio filo di perle
Previous Story

Skin Deep by Cora Sheibani

Bijoux C&S in stile Disney per bambini
Next Story

Which jewel to give to children?

Latest from Showroom