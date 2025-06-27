Chains never get old and, in fact, they are always popular. When it comes to jewelry, of course. Among the collections that offer this genre, between classic and punk, here are the chains from the Marlena collection by Bottega Boccadamo. The Italian brand of affordable jewelry presents a series of pieces interpreted in various ways on the theme of the chain: smooth, satin or twisted, maxi, double or combined with circular modules, but also hammered or marine chain, Marlena’s chains give life to necklaces, bracelets and earrings.



They are offered in two versions: yellow or rose gold plated silver, with a higher price (the necklaces cost around 400 euros), or in a version with rhodium-plated silver (approximately around 100 euros less). The chains are made with rings of different shapes, thin or bold, with smooth or hammered silver.

