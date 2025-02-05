In addition to being that part of the house reserved for women and children in the Islamic world, Harem is also a historic collection of the Mediterranean Line by Boccadamo, which this year is renewed and focuses on imposing volumes and white and colored crystals. The new sets abandon lightness and openwork to make room for jewels with character, sinuous and with a strong visual impact. Dominating the scene, on necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets, are circular lines and the elegant and timeless drop shape, available in several versions and embellished with cascades of crystals, both in the white and colored versions.

The nuances of the light points, from denim blue to light ametist, illuminate the jewels in the double rhodium-plated and yellow gold-plated version, giving life to bijoux with a strong personality. Some pieces, such as pendants, are available in two sizes.