Orecchini rodiati a cerchio vuoto con cristalli
Orecchini rodiati a cerchio vuoto con cristalli

New Harem for Boccadamo

In addition to being that part of the house reserved for women and children in the Islamic world, Harem is also a historic collection of the Mediterranean Line by Boccadamo, which this year is renewed and focuses on imposing volumes and white and colored crystals. The new sets abandon lightness and openwork to make room for jewels with character, sinuous and with a strong visual impact. Dominating the scene, on necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets, are circular lines and the elegant and timeless drop shape, available in several versions and embellished with cascades of crystals, both in the white and colored versions.

Anello placcato oro giallo contrarié con cristalli
Contrarié yellow gold plated ring with crystals

The nuances of the light points, from denim blue to light ametist, illuminate the jewels in the double rhodium-plated and yellow gold-plated version, giving life to bijoux with a strong personality. Some pieces, such as pendants, are available in two sizes.

Anello rodiato con cristalli denim blue
Rhodium plated ring with denim blue crystals
Orecchini placcati oro giallo a goccia con cristalli
Yellow gold plated drop earrings with crystals
Collana placcata oro giallo con pendente grande a cerchio vuoto di cristalli
Yellow gold plated necklace with large empty circle pendant with crystals
Collana placcata oro giallo con pendente a goccia di cristalli
Yellow gold plated necklace with teardrop pendant with crystals
Bracciale rigido placcato oro giallo con cristalli crystal e-light ametist
Yellow gold plated bangle with crystals crystal e-light ametist

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Chantecler, collezione Mediterranea, orecchini in titanio azzurro, oro, zaffiri, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previous Story

New sea urchins for Chantecler

Phénoménal: un girocollo grafico ispirato alla porcellana francese decorata. Realizzato con un motivo a corda in oro giallo e diamanti, è incastonato con uno smeraldo colombiano da 7,22 carati
Next Story

Louis Vuitton awakens high jewelry

Latest from

Bracciale in acciaio finitura pvd oro e cristalli

Brosway’s Symphonia

The term symphony usually refers to a composition of Western classical music, most often for orchestra.