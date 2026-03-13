Boccadamo, collezione Aurora indossato
Boccadamo, collezione Aurora

Boccadamo returns with Aurora

New additions to the Boccadamo Aurora collection, in silver with or without gold plating and cubic zirconia.

Aurora, one of the latest collections introduced in the Bottega Boccadamo line, is reborn with some new additions. For spring 2026, the collection introduces new jewelry pieces in which 925 silver, including yellow gold plating, is paired with pavé cubic zirconia. The design focuses on a woven element that dominates every piece, from bracelets and earrings to rings and necklaces. The pavé cubic zirconia enhances the sparkle on both the silver and yellow gold versions, contrasting the smooth, satin surfaces with those covered in crystals.

Bracciale in argento con pavé di cubic zirconia
Silver bracelet with cubic zirconia pavé

The collection includes voluminous chokers, alternating with long necklaces with luminous links or simple, lightweight chains with flat or ring-shaped pendants. The earrings, whether studs, braided hoops, or pendants, complement both rigid and delicate rings and bracelets, for jewelry suitable even for the most formal occasions.
Girocollo placcato oro giallo con pavé di cubic zirconia
Yellow gold-plated choker with cubic zirconia pavé

Orecchini pendenti in argento con pavé di cubic zirconia
Silver drop earrings with cubic zirconia pavé
Orecchini a cerchio intrecciato placcati oro giallo con pavé di cubic zirconia
Yellow gold-plated braided hoop earrings with cubic zirconia pavé

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Isabelle Langlois, ciondolo con morganite di 60,86 carati, tsavorite, acquamarina, pink tormalina, quarzo. Può diventare una spilla. Copyright: gioiellis.com
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