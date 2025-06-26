Skin Deep by Cora Sheibani

Skin Deep is the name of the new collection by one of the most innovative designers: Cora Sheibani. The idea is to explore the themes of human beauty, vulnerability and transformation. But it is also a novelty in the creative path of the London designer: it marks the first significant use of Akoya, Edison and Tahitian cultured pearls in a variety of shades, including peach, grey, silver, gold and green. The collection features 12 new models that draw on elements of her previous works.



The choice of pearls is aesthetic, but also conceptual: their layered mother-of-pearl, which has formed over time, also becomes a visual metaphor for the surface of human skin, shaped by age, experience and resilience. Hence the name of the collection Skin Deep.



The contrast between shiny metal and the organic surfaces of the pearls is also a dialogue between strength and fragility, perfection and imperfection. In this collection, the pearls have not been subjected to any special treatment, to preserve their natural variations.





