In view of Valentine’s Day, Breil presents the Candy jewelry collection, which reinterprets the classic heart shape. For the lovers’ holiday, the Italian watch and jewelry brand founded in 1935 in Milan interprets the heart with a stylized, modern silhouette, which is accompanied by thin steel mesh chains in the natural color or in the IP gold shade. Necklace and bracelet from the Candy collection feature a heart in different variations. The most classic one features the heart carved in a semi-precious stone, the deep red rhodolite, a variety of garnet sometimes used also for high-end jewelry.



The color red, that of passion that is celebrated on February 14, is in tune with the theme of the collection. But the jewelry from the Candy collection is also available with another natural stone, green aventurine, or in metal only. Bracelets and necklaces end with small steel boules that enclose the shape of the heart. The collection is completed with metal earrings in the two colors.

