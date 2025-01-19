If receiving a jewel causes an emotion, here is Emotion, a new brand from Croce del Sud, a company of the Amen brand launched in 2012 by Giovanni Licastro. Emotion is a collection of pendants and bracelets with a pulsating soul that can preserve memories through the patented Joylocker device.



The user can personalize the jewel directly from their smartphone, associating a particular moment. Once the personalization is complete, the data is digitally engraved in the jewel. The patented system (Perpetual Chronometer) starts a timer that cannot be stopped or modified and transforms the jewel into a witness of time linked to that emotion. By bringing the smartphone close to the jewel, the personalized contents are displayed, allowing you to relive the recorded moment.



The idea of ​​the Emotion collection is to match a jewel with the most important moments of your life. The bracelets and necklaces with pendants are made of steel in the natural color or with gold PVD finish and feature the motif of two partially overlapping fingerprints.

