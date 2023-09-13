Bijoux and fashion are at the center of the new edition of Homi Fashion&Jewels Exhibition, organized as always at Fiera Milano (Rho) from 15 to 18 September. There are over 560 brands present, 46% of which come from abroad, who will present their collections of fashion accessories and jewelery for the autumn-winter 2023 season, together with some previews of the next Spring/Summer 2024. Trends are at the center of two areas thanks to the collaboration with Poli Design. The Design Direction presents itself as a multimedia journey capable of describing guidelines for fashion jewelery and accessories 2025-26, while Visionaires is the space where the proposals of the 120 designers who have best interpreted the most current trends are found, with innovative ideas in terms of materials, shapes, styles and colours.



Under the lens of the event are the now essential concepts of sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) themes. Homi Fashion&Jewels, according to the organizers of FieraMilano, has the objective of measuring and reducing the environmental impact of events to become a platform capable of spreading positive messages of awareness, thus stimulating the national and international community to gradually embrace ethical behaviour. A process of measuring the carbon footprint generated by its events began in 2022, with the aim of reducing CO2 emissions and aiming for the complete decarbonisation of trade fairs by 2050.