The carats of Vicenzaoro September increase. The event organized by the Italian Exhibition Group recorded +6% of total visitors for the 2023 edition, with 50% of the foreign component. The number of countries of origin has also increased: 132 with numerous new entries. According to the report by Ieg, whose president, Lorenzo Cagnoni, passed away a few days before the start of Vicenzaoro, the countries of the European Union represented 52% of the visitors, while Asia and the Middle East 17%, the Americas ‘11%, Africa 4% and Oceania 1%. Strong presence of the large European markets led by Spain (7%), Germany (4.8%) and France (4.2%). The United States is the fourth most represented country and leads the ranking of non-EU buyers, all of whom came to the fair for business with the 1,200 brands exhibiting this edition.



For lovers of statistics, arrivals from Switzerland (+46%), Belgium (+25%), UAE (23%), Turkey (+6%) have increased. This edition sees numerous new entries among the nationalities who attended the pavilions of the Vicenza exhibition center. Entering the ranking for the African continent: Mozambique, Ghana, Mauritius, Benin, Zambia and Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Kenya. And among the more distant ones, the new entries from the Virgin Islands, Mongolia, New Zealand and Vanuatu. From 2017 to today, Vicenzaoro has seen foreign visits grow by 34%. The presence of watchmaking in Vicenzaoro also seems consolidated. With the Time b2b community and the VO’Clock Privè event, open to the b2c public, there were around sixty companies from the hand industry present. Appointment in January.