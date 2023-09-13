A unique piece, high jewelery with an exceptional design: the Vita (means Life) necklace, presented by Gismondi 1754 is a jewel that differs from all the others. Designed by the creative director and owner of the Genoese company Massimo Gismondi, the necklace is a jewel that literally floats in the air. A design that also inspired the name given to the necklace: Vita, inspired by Gismondi’s son, ready to take flight on his journey into adulthood. The center of gravity of the jewel is a pear-cut tanzanite of 56.37 carats, wrapped and supported by 63.21 carats of diamonds, including a pear-cut that closes one of the two ends of the necklace.



The creation of the jewel, which has a strong symbolic value, also represented a difficult goldsmith undertaking by the Maison’s artisans, given that the construction of the jewel is suspended and there is no setting to block the tanzanite. Light and brilliant, the necklace becomes part of the Gismondi 1754 high jewelery line.