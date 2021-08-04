









Bijoux: those of the NotForAll brand are made in Florence ♦

NotForAll is for everyone and was born in 2010. The name of the brand is English, as the company itself points out, yet it is very Italian, based in Calenzano, a town between the cities of Prato and Florence.

NotForAll describes itself as a project born around textile suggestions with the encounter between yarn, metal and stones. And this is because it also offers bijoux made with the style of crochet fabrics. Earrings and necklaces are quite simple, but with their own style. They are made of metal, sometimes enamelled and natural or synthetic stones. All for prices that average between 100 and 200 euros.



Curiously, the idea of ​​NotForAll is of a cycling enthusiast, Gianni Frosali, who by profession deals with the import export of jewelery materials through another company, Jit. However, the small company achieved good visibility thanks to its participation in events such as VicenzaOro and Homi.