









Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition, an event dedicated to bijoux, jewels and fashion accessories, is back in September: it will be held from 16 to 19 September in Fieramilano (Rho). In addition to the Italians, French brands and Greek designers are expected. The date is also useful for the presentation of the new collections for the next winter season. Furthermore, Homi takes place in partial contemporaneity with Micam, the international footwear exhibition, Mipel, the international exhibition dedicated to leather goods and fashion accessories and The One Milano, the Haute à-Porter exhibition (18 to 20 September), also in pavilions of Fieramilano.



For the occasion, the link between Homi Fashion & Jewels Exhibition and Poli.Design is also strengthened. The collaboration takes shape in a new space, FJ Visions of tomorrow, which will be developed through Fashion Future Trend, dedicated to the presentation of the new forecasts with multimedia contents. The second Fashion Future Incubator will be a path dedicated to the multiple visions of the future of jewelery and fashion accessories, a concrete story, made explicit through the presence of products that will reflect and interpret the seasonal must-haves and the trending colors of the two macro trends Handle With Care and Beyond Reality.