ANELLI, vetrina — April 27, 2020 at 4:20 am

Ben Day luxurious rock




He defines himself as dyslexic, grew up with comics and the punk of the seventies, goldsmith, creator and gem hunter: here you are Ben Day ♦

Perhaps those of Ben Day could be called rock jewelry. In London in his shop located between historic Huguenot houses of Spitalfields, the designer from 30 years goes in his own direction: large colored gemstones such as rubies, tanzanite, chiroprasio, along with sets visible gold, angular shapes or rounded, powerful. It seems to listen with your eyes a band that crank up. But luxury. For example, his collection features rare opals, which combine with other stones forming an ever-changing kaleidoscope of colors suspended.

Anello con spinello rosso
Anello con spinello rosso

Pink diamonds, volcanic obsidian rings with radiant silver thread, red hot rubies, tourmalines ranging from dark blue to neon green. Can not go unnoticed when you wear a jewel of Ben Day. He, unlike many of his colleagues in London, after the college he followed his self-taught designer road (followed only one year course in jewelry), helped by wife, who has the same passion. And it is also rather shy: you can’t find too many news about him. But just see these images to understand something of his work. Rudy Serra

Anello Neon Green
Anello Neon Green
Anello Studio 54
Anello Studio 54
Orecchini con perle di Tahiti
Orecchini con perle di Tahiti
Anello in oro con opale e diamanti
Anello in oro con opale e diamanti
Orecchini in oro e argento, tormaline blu e verdi, perle di Tahiti, zaffiri color lavanda
Orecchini in oro e argento, tormaline blu e verdi, perle di Tahiti, zaffiri color lavanda
Red ring in oro e spinello
Red ring in oro e spinello
Anello in oro con spinello rosso
Anello in oro con spinello rosso
Pendente Pavone, con perla di Tahiti
Pendente Pavone, con perla di Tahiti
Anello con tormalina menta green
Anello con tormalina menta green
Anello con tanzanite e rubini
Anello con tanzanite e rubini
Anello con nove spinelli
Anello con nove spinelli
Anello con pietra verde cabochon
Anello in oro con pietra verde cabochon
Anello in oro chiroprasio
Anello in oro chiroprasio
Orecchini oro e opale
Orecchini oro e opale
Collana Nebula, in oro e opale
Collana Nebula, in oro e opale
Orecchini con spinelli e tanzanite
Orecchini con spinelli e tanzanite
Anello in oro con tormalina color menta
Anello in oro con tormalina color menta
Pendente con tormalina, spinello, tsavorite
Pendente con tormalina, spinello, tsavorite
Anello Deep Purple, con ametista, rubellite, tormalina
Anello Deep Purple, con ametista, rubellite, tormalina
Anello in oro con smeraldi e tanzanite
Anello in oro con smeraldi e tanzanite

Anello Blue Kite, con tormalina azzurra e zaffiri rosa
Anello Blue Kite, con tormalina azzurra e zaffiri rosa







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *