Ben Day luxurious rock











He defines himself as dyslexic, grew up with comics and the punk of the seventies, goldsmith, creator and gem hunter: here you are Ben Day ♦

Perhaps those of Ben Day could be called rock jewelry. In London in his shop located between historic Huguenot houses of Spitalfields, the designer from 30 years goes in his own direction: large colored gemstones such as rubies, tanzanite, chiroprasio, along with sets visible gold, angular shapes or rounded, powerful. It seems to listen with your eyes a band that crank up. But luxury. For example, his collection features rare opals, which combine with other stones forming an ever-changing kaleidoscope of colors suspended.



Pink diamonds, volcanic obsidian rings with radiant silver thread, red hot rubies, tourmalines ranging from dark blue to neon green. Can not go unnoticed when you wear a jewel of Ben Day. He, unlike many of his colleagues in London, after the college he followed his self-taught designer road (followed only one year course in jewelry), helped by wife, who has the same passion. And it is also rather shy: you can’t find too many news about him. But just see these images to understand something of his work. Rudy Serra















