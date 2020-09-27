Henrich & Denzel, platinum power











Henrich & Denzel, German jewelers specializing in platinum

Most of the quality jewels are made with gold. And the most common couple is that with diamonds. But not all of them follow this path: in 1984, Gunter Henrich and Roland Denzel founded Radolfzell on the German side of Lake Constance, a jewelery company that puts everything on platinum, with few exceptions. An unusual move, since platinum has so many good qualities, but it costs more gold. But the ability to work a noble metal in impeccable fashion and a high level of specialization, have earned Henrich and Denzel a well-deserved reputation for jewelery with a solid quality. So much so that in June 2017 they won the Couture Design Award in Las Vegas for the jewelry category with platinum.



Their style is very strict, inspired by Nordic design, at the Bauhaus school. Clean lines, simple, never trivial. The platinum used is the one marked by platinum numbers 950 and 999, but sometimes used in the company of gold 24k, 22k and 18k. Diamonds are often used on pavement, few colored stones. The diamonds, specify the Maison, are cut so they can give a high reflection, allowing stones to capture and reflect light at a rate of up to 96% even in twilight. A brilliant idea, in short. Alessia Mongrando



















