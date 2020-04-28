The drapes by André Marcha











André Marcha’s jewels, fantasies in the ancient Phoenician land with the Drape collection ♦

He is a jeweler, son of jewelers, with jewelers sons and, from mother, nephew of famous jewelers like the Boghossians. Family traditions are important. Especially if you live and work in that country that was once called the Middle East Switzerland: Lebanon. Despite the difficulties that has crossed the ancient land of the Phoenicians, Beirut has always been the cradle of many jewelers of value, as André Marcha, now helped by his daughter Stephanie and his sons Bruno and Jeff, who work with him. Their kingdom is located inside the Hotel Phenicia, where for almost 20 years there is the shop with André Marcha standing ovation jewelry. However, his debut as a jeweler took place earlier in 1969. Do not think of an oriental style.



The jewels of the Lebanese Maison show that open fantasy that could have sprung from the mind of a London or Paris designer. As in the case of the Drape collection, in which gold and pavé of precious or colored stones are worked in such a way as to represent a moving fabric. A precious drape that is not only an original interpretation of pins and rings, but also a testimony of the goldsmith’s skill that is still in the country. Now the jewels of André Marcha can be found from Los Angeles to London, and sometimes even at Christie’s or Sotheby’s auctions. Family traditions are important also for this. Cosimo Muzzano













