Do you want to become a jewelry designer? There is nothing better than courses at Central Saint Martins in London. The course of study, however, is not within the reach of all portfolios. The Catalan brand PdPaola is now coming to the rescue, offering a scholarship program for students on the degree course in Design: Ceramics, Furniture or Jewelery at Central Saint Martins, starting from September 2022. The economic contribution offered by the brand of jewelery is £ 22,945 for the enrollment fee and maintenance during the course of study and is paid on the basis of financial needs and academic merit.
In addition, there will be the possibility of an internship at the PdPaola office in Barcelona. The deadline for submitting the application is Friday 24 June. «As a value-oriented brand, one of our pillars is the creativity we are committed to promoting inside and outside our company. Furthermore, we are driven and inspired by the connection with others and we feel affinity with any organization that shares our principles ”, they explain in the company. “This is why we decided to collaborate with the prestigious Central Saint Martins, as it embodies the values we represent and works to shape the world through creative action”. At this link more information.