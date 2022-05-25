









Do you want to become a jewelry designer? There is nothing better than courses at Central Saint Martins in London. The course of study, however, is not within the reach of all portfolios. The Catalan brand PdPaola is now coming to the rescue, offering a scholarship program for students on the degree course in Design: Ceramics, Furniture or Jewelery at Central Saint Martins, starting from September 2022. The economic contribution offered by the brand of jewelery is £ 22,945 for the enrollment fee and maintenance during the course of study and is paid on the basis of financial needs and academic merit.

