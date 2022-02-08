









It is quite rare for a jewelry house to present something that is not a jewel. The only exceptions envisaged concern precious stones but, they are in exceptional cases, such as the one concerning Chopard. One of these concerns a large emerald weighing 6,225 carats which equates to over 1.2 kilograms. Certainly you don’t see many emeralds that big, but also of such high quality. The emerald also has a name: Chopard Insofu Emerald. The word insofu means elephant in Bemba, the language of the people living in the region of origin of the stone, in Zambia, Africa. The stone was extracted, in fact, in the Kagem mine and was chosen directly by the co-president and artistic director of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele.



The fully traceable stone will be cut into different pieces for use in future Chopard collections. The Maison, which for some time has chosen to use only fairmined gold, during the week of couture in Paris also presented other pieces of high jewelery, such as a ring with a 10.88 carat radiant cut fancy intense pink diamond and a Toi ring. & Moi with a 4.10 carat deep blue fancy diamond and a white diamond.