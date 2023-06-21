Anello con acquamarina, smalto, diamanti, zaffiri, tormalina, abalone. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con acquamarina, smalto, diamanti, zaffiri, tormalina, abalone. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Austy Lee’s psychedelic high jewelry

Austy Lee makes high jewellery,, but psychedelic. It is not a usual combination. Psychedelic art, which flourished in the late 1960s, referred to the abstract and surprising use of colors to represent the hallucinations caused by taking drugs such as LSD or DMT. Over time, the psychedelic style is no longer linked to those specific experiences, but has taken on its own independent characteristic. A style that does not hinder the imagination and that always manages to amaze. Like Austy Lee’s high jewelry. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Austy Lee is a high-end jewelery designer with nearly 20 years of experience in the industry who started out as a graphic designer before focusing her creative mind on the world of jewellery.

Anelli con acquamarina, smalto, diamanti, zaffiri, tormalina, abalone. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rings with aquamarine, enamel, diamonds, sapphires, tourmaline, abalone. Copyright: Gioiellis.com

But to further broaden her perspectives, and mostly out of curiosity, she decided to get a diploma in Product Design, to learn the art of gemstone setting and chiselling, bone and jade tooth carvings, artifacts and restorations ancient. Due to his exceptional drawing and design technique, he was offered the opportunity to work as a jewelry design apprentice at Adler Jewelery in Hong Kong.

Anello con tanzanite di 47 carati, diamanti, zaffiri, abalone. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 47-carat tanzanite, diamonds, sapphires, abalone. Copyright: Gioiellis.com

Experience in Adler Jewelery increased experience as a jewelery designer and gemstone buyer. Austy was then Chief Designer for Wendy Yue. His designs are worn by many Hollywood and international celebrities and famous personalities around the world.

Austy Lee. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Austy Lee. Copyright: gioiellis.com

His style is unique. It is the representation of new age, graphics and fashion in jewellery, but which he himself also defines as industrial, pop-punk, angular, rigorous, audacious, symbolic and colourful. The jewels use many colored gemstones often carved such as sphene, paraiba, padparadscha, star sapphire, indigolite, pink diamonds and the different colors of jade, as well as less usual materials, such as abalone.

Il suo stile è unico. È la rappresentazione in gioielleria di new age, grafica e moda, ma che lui stesso definisce anche industriale, pop-punk, spigoloso, rigoroso, audace, simbolico e colorato. I gioielli utilizzano molte pietre preziose colorate spesso intagliate come sphene, paraiba, padparadscha, star sapphire, indigolite, pink diamonds e i diversi colori della giada, oltre a materiali meno usuali, come l’abalone.

Anello con tanzanite, retro. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Ring with tanzanite, back. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Orecchini con giada bianca, diamanti, smalto blu. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with white jade, diamonds, blue enamel. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
austy lee bracciale tanzanite 47 ct diamanti smalto giallo diamanti copyright gioiellis
Bracelet with tanzanite, diamonds, yellow enamel, diamonds. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Bracciale con tanzanite, diamanti, smalto giallo, diamanti, lato Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with tanzanite, diamonds, yellow enamel, diamonds, side Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Anello con acquamarina, lato. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Aquamarine ring, side. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
La lavorazione dell'anello con acquamarina, smalto, diamanti, zaffiri, tormalina rosa, abalone. Copyright: gioiellis.com
The workmanship of the ring with aquamarine, enamel, diamonds, sapphires, pink tourmaline, abalone. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Anello con acquamarina, smalto, diamanti, zaffiri, tormalina rosa, abalone. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with aquamarine, enamel, diamonds, sapphires, pink tourmaline, abalone. Copyright: Gioiellis.com
Il pendente Blue Divine, la collezione di luci psichedeliche. Oro bianco 18 carati, zaffiro birmano blu reale non riscaldato, zaffiri birmani non riscaldati, opali australiani, zaffiri e diamanti
The Blue Divine pendant, the psychedelic light collection. 18k white gold, unheated royal blue Burmese sapphire, unheated Burmese sapphires, Australian opals, sapphires and diamonds
Bracciali di Austy Lee Art Jewellery
Bangle by Austy Lee Art Jewellery

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ciondolo in oro e gemme
Previous Story

İTÄ from the Grand Bazaar to the Caribbean

Latest from alta gioielleria

Bracciale con Rhodonite

The Gems of Tangarart

It is a brand that offers truly remarkable high jewelery pieces, which have allowed Tangarart to