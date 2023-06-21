Austy Lee’s psychedelic high jewelry

Austy Lee makes high jewellery,, but psychedelic. It is not a usual combination. Psychedelic art, which flourished in the late 1960s, referred to the abstract and surprising use of colors to represent the hallucinations caused by taking drugs such as LSD or DMT. Over time, the psychedelic style is no longer linked to those specific experiences, but has taken on its own independent characteristic. A style that does not hinder the imagination and that always manages to amaze. Like Austy Lee’s high jewelry. Born and raised in Hong Kong, Austy Lee is a high-end jewelery designer with nearly 20 years of experience in the industry who started out as a graphic designer before focusing her creative mind on the world of jewellery.

But to further broaden her perspectives, and mostly out of curiosity, she decided to get a diploma in Product Design, to learn the art of gemstone setting and chiselling, bone and jade tooth carvings, artifacts and restorations ancient. Due to his exceptional drawing and design technique, he was offered the opportunity to work as a jewelry design apprentice at Adler Jewelery in Hong Kong.

Experience in Adler Jewelery increased experience as a jewelery designer and gemstone buyer. Austy was then Chief Designer for Wendy Yue. His designs are worn by many Hollywood and international celebrities and famous personalities around the world.

His style is unique. It is the representation of new age, graphics and fashion in jewellery, but which he himself also defines as industrial, pop-punk, angular, rigorous, audacious, symbolic and colourful. The jewels use many colored gemstones often carved such as sphene, paraiba, padparadscha, star sapphire, indigolite, pink diamonds and the different colors of jade, as well as less usual materials, such as abalone.

Il suo stile è unico. È la rappresentazione in gioielleria di new age, grafica e moda, ma che lui stesso definisce anche industriale, pop-punk, spigoloso, rigoroso, audace, simbolico e colorato. I gioielli utilizzano molte pietre preziose colorate spesso intagliate come sphene, paraiba, padparadscha, star sapphire, indigolite, pink diamonds e i diversi colori della giada, oltre a materiali meno usuali, come l’abalone.