









High jewelry with a long and hard-working history behind it. It is that of Oscar Heyman & Brothers, an American company that produces high-end jewelry, specializing in particular in pieces with colored gems. But many jewelers in the States call it by another name: The Jewelers’ Jeweler (the jeweler of jewelers), which is the name of a book published by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. And this is because Oscar Heyman mainly sells through other jewelers.



As mentioned, the history of the Maison is long and has its roots in the distant Ukraine. Oscar, Nathan and Harry Heyman founded the company in 1912 in New York City, but after an apprenticeship in a laboratory in Kharkiv, Ukraine, before emigrating to the United States. They were later joined by their three younger brothers, George, William and Louis, and by their two sisters, Frances and Lena.This is the story of Oscar Heyman, which is now managed by the second and third generation of the family: Adam C. Heyman (president), Thomas Heyman (vice president and treasurer) and Lewis Heyman (vice president and secretary). Office and manufacturing facilities remained in New York on Madison Avenue. In fact, the Heymans say they are very fond of the city. In addition to selling jewelry with its own brand, the company also works on behalf of third parties. For example, up until the time the Richemont Group acquired a majority stake, Oscar Heyman produced invisible jewelry made in New York for Van Cleef & Arpels from 1939 to 2001, but he also worked for Tiffany and, in the past, also for Cartier.