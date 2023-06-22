Allegoria is the new Gucci high jewelry

According to the dictionary, an allegory is a rhetorical figure through which the author expresses and the reader recognizes a hidden meaning, different from the literal one. Gucci has used this idea for the new high jewelery collection, which follows by only six months the one presented in January with the second part of the Hortus Deliciarum line. The new collection made up of 135 unique pieces is called, instead, Allegoria. What is it alluding to? At the four seasons. Also in this case it is the seasonal mutations of nature that inspire the jewels. But sometimes they use the classic Gucci clamp at the center of the jewel.

For example, spring, which inspires jewelery with the iconic Flora motif. The collection makes extensive use of tourmalines, a stone that can take on different colors. There are, for example, a 226-carat cushion-cut green tourmaline with an openwork setting and adorned with star motifs and baguette-cut diamonds and a necklace with a 161-carat pink tourmaline, surrounded by diamonds and multi-layered colored enamel, all set in a chain with 72 88-carat multicolored tourmalines that create a degradé effect.

The other seasons are just as colorful. With the red of spinels, the intense green of emeralds, the blue-green of Paraiba tourmaline, as well as yellow sapphires, mandarin garnet. Naturally, the collection also includes the classic diamonds, including some with an old cut, less faceted than those normally used today.