









To the sea with jewels dedicated to the sea. It is a classic idea for the summer that Rosato, a Bros Manifatture brand, proposes with the Into the Blue collection. The underwater world is represented with shells, seahorses and starfish. The collection is made of silver in the natural color or plated in pink gold and enamel, as well as white cubic zirconia. But the series also includes pendant, necklace, bracelet and earrings enriched with an element of red coral. Charms are intended for necklaces and bracelets, but the collection also includes individual rings and earrings.



There is also a beneficial aspect: part of the proceeds from sales will be donated to One Ocean Foundation, a non-profit organization created to safeguard the health of marine flora and fauna. prices: a necklace with pendants 79 or 109 euros in the pink gold version, a bracelet 129 or 159 euros, ring 49-59 euros.