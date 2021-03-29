Annamaria Cammilli, spring with Velaa



x







A Velaa that takes off towards the future. The Velaa line by Annamaria Cammilli, born as a variation of the classic Dune series, now becomes autonomous. Not only that: it multiplies with many new variations on the theme: Velaa, Velaa Star, Velaa Pavé and Velaa Royale. In short, no longer a declination of Dune, but a real family of creations united by characteristics that, however, do not abandon the typical gold processing with a velvety or shiny surface (a process that Annamaria Cammilli calls Aetherna) and declined in different colors of the Tuscan brand and not even its design features.



The characteristic irregular design of the Dune series is transformed with Velaa in a repetition of clean and essential lines thanks to the play between the thin gold ribbons and the space that crosses them, without affecting the weight of the jewels. The air, emphasizes the Florentine Maison, is the key element that helps to define spaces and shapes, giving lightness to the pieces.



The differences between the different declinations are subtle, but evident: with the Velaa rings the wavy lines characteristic of the Dune series become more regular and the diamonds larger, Velaa Star has wider volumes and essential design, Velaa Pavé, as the name indicates, presents surfaces covered with small diamonds, while Velaa Royale is a variation on the solitaire theme, revisited in the style of the Maison.

















