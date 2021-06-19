









Cult bijoux. Or, more precisely, by Kulto 925, a brand of 925 silver jewelry, a number that is also reaffirmed in the name of the logo itself. By the way, for the uninitiated, silver jewelry with the number 925 indicates that it is an alloy composed of 92.5% silver and the remaining 7.5% copper (therefore, 925 parts out of 1000 of silver).



Love, Lucky, Family, Travel, Letters, Numbers and Stones are the themes proposed for a total of 71 charms that reproduce symbols to be worn individually or combined, such as four-leaf clover, ladybug, star, moon, etc. The pendants are applied to bracelets and rings thanks to a hooking system, which allows you to fix the elements in a simple way. The collection consists of bracelets, bangles and rings, also available in a version with rose gold plating. White cubic zirconia are also added to the metal.The tennis bracelets (17.4 cm long) combine the two different finishes of 925 silver, rhodium and rose gold, with the choice of the color of the cubic zirconia: white, pink, aquamarine blue and black (price: 69 euros). The charms from the Love collection instead cost 9 euros each.