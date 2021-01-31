Antonini in yellow and gray











The choice reflects a bit the atmosphere of 2021: a gray present (for some even black) with the hope of a bright yellow future. Pantone, in short, seems to have guessed the colors for 2021. They are, among other things, shades that are simple enough to replicate for those who work in the world of jewelry. Antonini, for example, in view of Valentine’s Day offers pieces from the Anniversary100 collection that are in tune with the shades identified by Pantone (by the way, if you want to know how the colors are chosen, read here).



Rings, pendants and earrings from the Anniversary100 collection, in fact, are made of yellow gold or white gold, with details in gray rhodium. The collection, presented a couple of years ago to celebrate the almost century-old birthday of the Maison, is very extensive and includes many variations. Chains, rings and earrings are offered in simple yellow or white gold, or with pavé and diamonds set at 45 degrees in color F.

















