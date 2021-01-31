Boucheron high jewelery returns to Art Deco











Haute couture week in Paris is always combined with high jewelery. Like that of Boucheron, one of the Maison that made the history of Place Vendôme. For 2021, for example, it is the turn of a new collection which, in fact, also serves to commemorate the successes of one of the most prestigious brands of French high jewelery. A choice signed by the creative director Claire Choisne, who has built a new line of jewelry (Histoire de Style Art Déco) based on the work selected in the Maison’s archives. However, this is not a simple re-edition of the noblest pieces, especially those in the Art Deco style. The jewels are based on that identity, but they constitute an evolution of it.

The collection revolves around three aesthetic themes: the classic geometric lines of Art Déco, the predominant use of white, black and green and, an aspect on which high jewelery has been focusing for some years, the idea that rings and brooches are unisex. Perhaps it will be more common in the future to see men with cocktail rings encrusted with diamonds and precious stones. To underline this aspect, Boucheron set up a photo shoot that also portrayed a male model wearing some of the jewels in the collection. After all, a few centuries ago men’s jewels were not unusual, at least for the rich and noble, other than the fact that even today rappers love to wear flashy chains and ornaments.

In a mirror image, the model chosen to wear Boucheron’s jewels does not particularly enhance the characteristics of femininity, even without being masculine. In short, high jewelry to enhance gender fluidity. Although the large emerald necklace is unlikely to be worn by a man.





















