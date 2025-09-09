After Amalfi, Matera, Positano, and other stops on the tour of Italy’s beauties, Antonini Milano has chosen Cortina as the source of inspiration for a collection featuring white or rose gold jewelry with diamonds. The town at the foot of the Dolomites, one of the most famous and admired mountain ranges, has been translated by designer Sergio Antonini into earrings, rings, and bracelets that use the eternity style, featuring lines of round-cut diamonds running across the entire surface of the metal.



The diamonds used are champagne diamonds, along with traditional white diamonds. The rings are available in various versions: open, with a single line, or as a three-piece band, as well as a double crisscross band. The earrings are available in hoop or fringed versions, reminiscent of winter icefalls.



With the Cortina collection, the essence of design meets the magic of one of the world’s most beloved Alpine destinations. Each piece becomes a journey of wonder and prestige, a symbol of boundless luxury. It’s a fusion of sport, nature, and design that pays homage to the uniqueness of Italian excellence. Cortina demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the beauty of Italy through creations that bear its name.

Sergio Antonini, Creative Director