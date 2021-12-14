ANELLI, vetrina — December 14, 2021 at 5:00 am

Annamaria Cammilli adds color to Velaa




Since she set sail in the sea of ​​jewelry, Annamaria Cammilli’s Velaa collection has landed in numerous variations. The soft design, which characterizes the Florentine maison, the use of shades of gold and stone pavé have now been applied to a new line of the collection: Velaa Color. The design remains minimal, but adds shades of sapphires, rubies, emeralds and white or fancy diamonds to the warm shades of gold. The different elements are combined in a wide variety of color combinations that play on the combination of precious stones and the typical velvety gold finish, one of the hallmarks of the Maison.

Anello della serie Velaa in oro bianco, diamanti zaffiri blu
Anello della serie Velaa in oro bianco, diamanti zaffiri blu

The stones make up strips of pavé between the wavy layers of gold. In particular, a wide variety of rings is presented: for each color combination there are four variations in thickness, from six layers up to a single band of white gold, or yellow, black, champagne pink, beige. The different colors of gold are, in fact, one of the most appreciated characteristics of Annamaria Cammilli.
Pendente in oro arancio apricot con diamanti brown e bianchi
Pendente in oro arancio apricot con diamanti brown e bianchi

Orecchini in oro arancio apricot con diamanti brown e bianchi
Orecchini in oro arancio apricot con diamanti brown e bianchi
Bracciale in oro arancio apricot con diamanti brown e bianchi
Bracciale in oro arancio apricot con diamanti brown e bianchi
Anello in oro rosa champagne, rodio nero, diamanti e zaffiri rosa
Anello in oro rosa champagne, rodio nero, diamanti e zaffiri rosa
Anello in oro rosa champagne, diamanti e smeraldi
Anello in oro rosa champagne, diamanti e smeraldi

Anello in oro nero e zaffiri gialli
Anello in oro nero e zaffiri gialli







