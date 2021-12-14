









Since she set sail in the sea of ​​jewelry, Annamaria Cammilli’s Velaa collection has landed in numerous variations. The soft design, which characterizes the Florentine maison, the use of shades of gold and stone pavé have now been applied to a new line of the collection: Velaa Color. The design remains minimal, but adds shades of sapphires, rubies, emeralds and white or fancy diamonds to the warm shades of gold. The different elements are combined in a wide variety of color combinations that play on the combination of precious stones and the typical velvety gold finish, one of the hallmarks of the Maison.



The stones make up strips of pavé between the wavy layers of gold. In particular, a wide variety of rings is presented: for each color combination there are four variations in thickness, from six layers up to a single band of white gold, or yellow, black, champagne pink, beige. The different colors of gold are, in fact, one of the most appreciated characteristics of Annamaria Cammilli.