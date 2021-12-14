









The jewels of Margaret, from Geneva a fairy tale for adults who are homesick when they were little ♦ ︎

Between the fairy tale and the rock: for many women life should be full of imagination and, at the same time, marked by the rhythm of music. And there is a Maison, in Geneva, which has embraced this philosophy. More that of luxury. It’s Margaret Jewelry, born ten years ago from the refined dreams of two childhood friends, Oriana Melamed Sabrier (who also worked for Cartier) and Candice Ophir (a graduate in marketing in New York).



Behind the book of dreams, with a bit of nostalgia for childhood, there is however a concrete house of jewels that, along with romance, show the best side of jewelry. And that is the inventiveness, but also the choice of exclusive streets: stones with special shades, the rediscovery of forms that have a taste of the past, such as the medallion that opens and hides the photographs of children, engaged couples (of whom you want) .

In short, like fishing in the sea of ​​the past to throw a hook in the river that flows into the future. Because what matters to the two founders is to create luxury, refined jewels, but that also know how to tell an atmosphere, a story. As for the tiara-shaped rings, which are inspired by historical tiaras of royal families. This too looks like a fairy tale.

They are romantic jewels, free and for those who do not like collections that are found everywhere, in Shanghai as in New York. The idea of ​​modernizing the classic jewels of the past translates, in fact, into pieces that have nothing dusty or museum. On the contrary, they reflect a classic balance. Naturally the jewels are produced in limited edition or on commission. The processing, carried out in Geneva, is also carried out scrupulously with traditional methods. Oriana Sabrier is the designer and personally selects the gems to be used, while Candice Ophir, director of the Maison, mainly follows the administrative and organizational aspects.