









Her new collection is called Secrets, but Ming Lampson‘s creativity has remained in the open. The London-based designer presented three of the jewels from the Secrets collection at the Phillips Woman to Woman exhibition-sale. With a pair of diamond grange earrings that, according to the creative jeweler, are reminiscent of the beaded curtains she saw everywhere in her youth in Asia. And that they can hide who knows what secrets. Another pieces in the collection are earrings with pink sapphires and rubies on platinum and a ring with a kite-cut diamond, on gold and enamel. The jewels are a new testament to Ming’s creative freshness, which is perhaps also a legacy of her particular biography.



Born in Sydney, Ming grew up in Hong Kong, then moved to London as an adult. About 20 years ago she then went to Jaipur, the Indian kingdom of precious stones, where she worked as an apprentice to a goldsmith and worked with gem dealers. Back in London, she studied jewelry design, grading diamonds, stones and pearls colored with Gia. She founded her small and refined Maison of hers, creating unique pieces that have attracted the attention of jewelry lovers.