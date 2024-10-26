Alhambra is the name of one of Van Cleef & Arpels’ most successful collections. The constantly renewed jewelry line now adds new creations characterized by guilloché yellow gold, with blue agate in the Sweet Alhambra watch and the reversible Vintage Alhambra ring, to which are added a pair of earrings and a pendant necklace. The Alhambra collection debuted in 1968 and plays on the quadrilobate motif, inspired by the Islamic architecture of the Andalusian complex in Granada.



Another characteristic of the Alhambra collection is the guilloché motif, a type of processing of generally metallic surfaces with geometric patterns, which is inspired by the traditional technique used by the Maison since the 1910s to decorate some watch models. Since the 1930s, it has also been used for toiletry bags, powder compacts and minaudières. In the Alhambra collection, guilloché work was introduced for the first time in 2018, on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary. The engravings arranged in a sunburst pattern give the gold surface a subtle relief.



The use of blue agate, on the other hand, was first introduced for the Alhambra collection in 1989. Agate is a variety of translucent chalcedony and has the advantage of offering a uniform and intense color for a luminous surface. To emphasize the marriage between the brilliance of guilloché gold and the deep blue of the agate, a pearly profile, an emblematic stylistic element of Van Cleef & Arpels, frames each motif.

Introduced for the first time in 2023, the Vintage Alhambra reversible ring offers the traditional style of the Maison’s transformable jewels. It has two faces: one in guilloché yellow gold set with a diamond and the other in blue agate, with a double pearly profile. The body of the ring is composed of three rows of graduated gold beads, while the rotation mechanism allows the surfaces to alternate. The interior is covered with a semicircular gold band. In the guilloché motif, the height of the bezel that holds the diamond has been studied so that the protrusion does not compromise comfort and that the brilliance of the stone is preserved. The assembly and finishing of the elements of each jewel are done by hand.



Sweet Alhambra watch. Introduced in 1998, the watchmaking creations of the Alhambra collection have continued to renew themselves over the years. True to the Sweet Alhambra aesthetic, this new watch combines guilloché yellow gold with blue agate. The creation of this creation requires 15 different steps, including the rigorous selection of the rough stone, the careful combination of materials, the setting and casing of the movement and dial.

The motifs are housed in the centre of a pearled frame, a true precious treasure chest, whose profiles are carefully finished by goldsmiths. The prongs, rounded to recall gold pearls, are carefully hammered. A final polishing operation is carried out to enhance the watch.

