Needle, thread and Keep Out

The sewing thimble turns into a silver pendant with Keep Out ♦ ︎
Who sews by hand, with needle and thread, knows that it is easy to sting a finger. For this reason women have been using a small but useful object for centuries: the thimble. That is a metal cover for the tip of the finger that pushes the needle into the fabric. This simple but effective object is at the base of the idea of Keep Out, brand of Casale Monferrato (Piedmont, Italy), which has decided to use the shape of the thimble as a pendant for its silver jewels. Among other things, in South America the thimble was also an object that once grandmothers gave to their nephews who were get to married, as a object symbol that protects from the bites of life.
Stefania Gagliardone, a professional dealer in the precious stones industry, and founder of Hang Loose, the company that gave life to Keep Out, liked the story. In short, the silver thimble has become a kind of silver charm: bracelets, necklaces , earrings and rings, are handmade in Valenza, the city of high Italian jewelry. Prices: from the bracelet with three pendants from 350 euros to a few tens of euros for the simplest models. Lavinia Andorno
Molto bello articolo e mi piace molto questa marca, allora grazie d’aver scritto questo testo ! Pero’ non solo le donne usanno ditali… 😉 Sopratutto tanti gioielli di Keep Out sono per donne e uomini. Buon anno a tutti !
Ciao, hai ragione, in effetti 🙂