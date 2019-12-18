Needle, thread and Keep Out











The sewing thimble turns into a silver pendant with Keep Out ♦ ︎

Who sews by hand, with needle and thread, knows that it is easy to sting a finger. For this reason women have been using a small but useful object for centuries: the thimble. That is a metal cover for the tip of the finger that pushes the needle into the fabric. This simple but effective object is at the base of the idea of ​​Keep Out, brand of Casale Monferrato (Piedmont, Italy), which has decided to use the shape of the thimble as a pendant for its silver jewels. Among other things, in South America the thimble was also an object that once grandmothers gave to their nephews who were get to married, as a object symbol that protects from the bites of life.



Stefania Gagliardone, a professional dealer in the precious stones industry, and founder of Hang Loose, the company that gave life to Keep Out, liked the story. In short, the silver thimble has become a kind of silver charm: bracelets, necklaces , earrings and rings, are handmade in Valenza, the city of high Italian jewelry. Prices: from the bracelet with three pendants from 350 euros to a few tens of euros for the simplest models. Lavinia Andorno















