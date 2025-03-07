Father’s Day is celebrated all over the world, but on different dates. For example, in some Catholic countries, such as Italy and Spain, fathers have been celebrated since the Middle Ages on March 19, the day of Saint Joseph, the putative father of Jesus, while in the United States, France, the United Kingdom or Japan it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. More or less in all countries the holiday is often accompanied by the delivery of a gift to one’s father. Perhaps a jewel. Pianegonda, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group specializing in silver jewelry, offers a selection of jewelry dedicated to the male parent.



Some examples: the Ring and the chain bracelet in 925‰ sterling silver and blue enamel from the Amatum collection, the ring and bracelet in silver and leather from the Assoluto collection, or the necklace and the triple band ring from the Vinctum collection.

