Gioielli in argento Pianegonda indossati
Gioielli in argento Pianegonda

Pianegonda Silver for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is celebrated all over the world, but on different dates. For example, in some Catholic countries, such as Italy and Spain, fathers have been celebrated since the Middle Ages on March 19, the day of Saint Joseph, the putative father of Jesus, while in the United States, France, the United Kingdom or Japan it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. More or less in all countries the holiday is often accompanied by the delivery of a gift to one’s father. Perhaps a jewel. Pianegonda, a brand of the Bros Manifatture group specializing in silver jewelry, offers a selection of jewelry dedicated to the male parent.

Collezione Vinctum, anello a tripla fascia
Vinctum Collection, triple band ring

Some examples: the Ring and the chain bracelet in 925‰ sterling silver and blue enamel from the Amatum collection, the ring and bracelet in silver and leather from the Assoluto collection, or the necklace and the triple band ring from the Vinctum collection.
Collezione Vinctum, collana a catena
Vinctum Collection, chain necklace

Collezione Assoluto, bracciale rigido medio
Assoluto collection, medium rigid bracelet
a silver ring with balls
Assoluto collection, double twist ring
Bracciale Amatum a catena in argento sterling 925‰ e smalto blu
Amatum chain bracelet in 925‰ sterling silver and blue enamel
Collezione Amatum, anello a catena in argento sterling 925‰ e smalto blu
Amatum collection, chain ring in 925‰ sterling silver and blue enamel

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Rose gold necklace with diamond pavé, tanzanite, citrine, light blue topaz and tourmaline
Previous Story

It’s Carnival for Venetian Princess by Roberto Coin

Jasmine-A Winters Whisper
Next Story

Stenzhorn Winter Jasmine

Latest from Argento