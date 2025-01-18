Choker by Ama
Ama focuses on green jewelry

Ama is a new brand that is part of the Gioielleria Italiana group. Among its characteristics is the attention to sustainability, which combines with the Italian artisan tradition. The jewelry brand was born in Valenza (Alessandria), an Italian goldsmith district, and specializes in lab-created diamonds, certified by organizations such as Igi and Gia. Ama jewelry is made exclusively from recycled gold and set with lab-created diamonds from companies certified as having zero CO₂ emissions. Not only that: Ama donates a tree for every jewel made, contributing to reforestation projects in Tanzania.

Ama debuts at Vicenzaoro with its new collections. The balance of the new brand is positive: 2024 saw great growth with the opening of 150 stores in Italy and the launch of the new online site. Ama has a large 200 square meter showroom in Milan (Alzaia Naviglio Pavese 60A), offers customizable jewelry and a tailor-made consultancy service. The jewels have a classic and modern design.
With Ama we want to redefine the concept of luxury, demonstrating that excellence and sustainability can coexist without compromise. From our production heart in Valenza, we are building a jewelry model that enhances craftsmanship and Made in Italy, looking to the future with a conscious approach.
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

