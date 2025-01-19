Wearable electronics have been a trend for a few years now. But it’s not just watches. The technology also allows for rings that connect to your smartphone. Now these rings have become jewelry thanks to Ultrahuman, a wearable technology company in Bangalore, India. Ultrahuman has launched what it calls the world’s first luxury smart ring. At CES in Las Vegas, the company unveiled Rare, rings with advanced health technology and a battery life of up to six days. The jewelry incorporates photoplethysmography (an optical technique used to detect volumetric changes in blood in peripheral circulation) and six-axis motion sensors.



Wearers can monitor sleep, movement, heart rate, heart rate variability, stress and skin temperature. Rare’s debut collection includes three styles: Desert Rose, Dune and Desert Snow. The rings range in price from $1,830 to $2,196. The Desert Rose and Dune rings are made of certified 18-karat gold.



The Desert Rose is crafted from 18-karat rose gold with a brushed texture. The Dune is crafted from 18-karat yellow gold with a brushed finish, reminiscent of the grooves in a sand dune. The Desert Snow is 95% platinum and features a satin finish inspired by snowflakes sparkling in the sun. The Rare rings will be available in London, Paris, New York, Milan, Dubai and India.

