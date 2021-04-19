Pandora with heart for mom











Pandora offers a collection for Mother’s Day. But few know that Mother’s Day was born in the United States at the beginning of the 20th century. The idea came on the initiative of social activist Anna Jarvis, who wanted to commemorate her missing mother. The feast, therefore, is not directly related to the maternity celebrations of the past, such as the Greek cult of Cybele, the mother deity Rhea, the Roman feast of Hilaria Matris Deum or the Christian Sunday celebration of Laetare. Currently, Mother’s Day is remembered above all through a gesture of affection of the children towards their mother, and is often realized with a gift.



For Mother’s Day Pandora offers a new pendant with the shape of the heart and charms to be added to bracelets or necklaces with the engraved words Mom you are my Angel, or the Heart and Four-leaf clover charms. “The jewels in this collection are versatile and different just like the mothers who wear them” say in unison Francesco Terzo and Alessandro Filippo Ficarelli, vice presidents and creative directors of Pandora. “Every single jewel is created to make every mother feel elegant, beautiful and loved”.