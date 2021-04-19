Oroarezzo postponed to 2022











Oroarezzo, scheduled for next June, will be postponed to 2022. This was decided by the organizing company, Italian Exhibition Group, despite the new road map for the resumption of activities decided by the Italian government, but only from July onwards, together with more favorable criteria for the mobility of people from region to region. But, Ieg explains, uniform conditions for the mobility of people are still lacking at the international level, both in and out of their respective countries. This translates into a situation of uncertainty, which does not offer sufficient guarantees for an edition of the event with the international profile that has always characterized it.



It was, according to a press release, a decision shared with all the reference associations with which IEG has a frequent and productive confrontation in the design and programming of its events. The protagonists of the market agree that the current scenario does not let us imagine that as early as June 2021 large buyers from the Middle East, the United States, Asia and all other strategic Italian export markets can reach Arezzo.Oroarezzo will therefore return in 2022 and in attendance: digital initiatives have proved useful in maintaining contact with buyers and increasing the visibility of the collections, but the demand and willingness of companies to return to operating in the exhibition halls with events remains very high. live. The new 2022 dates of the Arezzo event will be announced shortly.