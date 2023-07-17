Al Sije will return the Jewelery Design Award

With 280 exhibiting brands including jewelery companies, manufacturers and exporters on 8000 square meters, Sije 2023 was the largest edition of the show dedicated to jewellery. The Sije is aimed at buyers and consumers mainly from Singapore and Indonesia, a partner country, as well as from the rest of South Asia, with a B2B/B2C format. And the one that ended on 16 July was also the first edition organized by Ieg (Italian Exhibition Group). And for 2024 the relaunch of the Singapore Jewelery Design Award 2024 is expected, which in the past saw 93 candidates from 16 countries. The theme of the competition will be Sustainable Luxury.



In the coming years, Sije will represent an increasingly effective gateway to Asian markets for companies in the gold and jewelery supply chain. The growth rates of the region are also an opportunity for Made in Italy companies and we will also be able to attract international exhibitors to our exhibitions in Italy and around the world, from Europe, with Vicenzaoro and Oroarezzo, to the Middle East, with JGT in Dubai and now also to Asia with Sije in Singapore.

Marco Carniello, Global Exhibition Director Jewelery & Fashion of Ieg

A confirmation of the strategic role of Singapore for the jewel in the ASEAN market (acronym of Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has ten members), according to Corrado Perboni, CEO of Ieg. Singapore the offer was mainly centered on high jewelery from 28 countries. Besides Singapore (over 60 companies), other exhibitors came from Hong Kong and Thailand. Followed by Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and, to a lesser extent, also Nepal, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, UAE, USA. Nine exhibitors from Italy including Zydo, at its fifteenth participation.Singapore, the economic hub of the ASEAN area which has a catchment area of 600 million people, represents a major development opportunity for gold, jewelery and watchmaking, with compound annual growth forecasts (CAGR) for luxury goods in the 4.64% in the five-year period 2022-2027, supported by the entry of new jewelery brands and the increase in sales of watches, accompanied by rapid urbanization and greater availability of income.

According to Confindustria Federorafi data, in 2022 Italy exported goods to the area for 264.44 million euros, equal to 2.7% of total sectoral exports in value, with increases of +46.5% on 2021 and by +89.4% on pre-covid 2019. Taken together, these markets occupied the ninth place in the ranking of destinations. Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand are the three main markets in the area. A decidedly positive trend also in the first quarter of 2023, which closed with 81 million euros exported, +38.3% on January-March 2022 and a 3.2% share of total sectoral exports for the period analysed.

