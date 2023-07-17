Miseno in Italy with Ischia

Ischia collection by Miseno
Miseno, an Italian brand born in 2014 and which has developed mainly on the American market, also extends its proposal to its origins. The brand is presented at Vicenzaoro September 2023 and extends to the Italian market: it is currently distributed in the USA by Neiman Marcus, Saks, Bloomingdales and selected retailers. And the first collection that Miseno presents in Italy is called Ischia: a reference to the origins of the Maison, founded by the Neapolitan Antonio Cardamuro. Ischia is one of the two islands (the other is Capri) not far from Naples.

Anello in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiro blu, smeraldo
Ring in white gold, diamonds, blue sapphire, emerald

Ischia is also called green-island, due to its luxuriant vegetation. And the Miseno collection is inspired by leaves and flowers with rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets made in 18-karat white gold with diamonds, blue sapphires and emeralds. Gemstones add a pop of color to jewelry that has three lobes of diamonds and one of green or blue gemstones. There is also a version of the set with a pavé of diamonds only.

Anello in oro bianco con diamanti, smeraldo e zaffiro collezione Ischia
White gold ring with diamonds, emerald and sapphire Ischia collection
Collana indossata
Necklace and earrings worn
Bracciale della collezione Ischia
Bracelet from the Ischia collection
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
Earrings in white gold and diamonds
Orecchini in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiro blu e smeraldo
Earrings in white gold, diamonds, blue sapphire and emerald

