The Triangles by Marina B

There is the love triangle, the musical instrument triangle, the esoteric triangle. Then, there are the Triangolini (in Italian it means small triangles), a Marina B collection conceived by the artistic director and owner of the brand Guy Bedarida. Obviously the jewels of this line have a succession of triangular shapes, in 18-karat gold, or with trillion-cut diamonds. But the shape of the triangle is not unusual for the Maison founded by Marina Bulgari, who really loved this geometric shape, which often recurs in the brand’s jewels.



Starting from the Triangoli collection conceived by the founder Marina in 1978 and which now lives again in a lighter version and relatively lower prices. The jewels are also designed to be easily worn stacked together. But other jewels designed by Marina B also prefer three-sided surfaces, as in the Trisola or Trina collections. Indeed, Marina Bulgari, who broke away from the family to follow her own path, introduced original cuts of precious stones, used many others in an innovative way. And Triangolini continues the tradition of the Maison.