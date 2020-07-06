Ajoomal between ancient and modern

ANELLI, vetrina — July 6, 2020 at 4:40 am

Rare stones, refined cuts, tradition and innovation: all this is Harshad Ajoomal, Mumbai’s jeweler ♦ ︎

The briolette cut, with its elongated teardrop shape, is back in fashion in jewelery. This was renewed by Harshad Ajoomal, a Mumbai jeweler who used this form born in the Sixties, which says inspired by the traditional Indian Goswala cut. When gemstones have a briolette cut and are exposed to strong light, each facet reflects the color to create a sparkling kaleidoscope effect. An effect that the Indian designer has applied in the Mozambique collection, dedicated to a country that holds in its mines a great variety of precious stones.

Anello con cristallo di rocca intagliato e tanzanite sugarloaf
Anello con cristallo di rocca intagliato e tanzanite sugarloaf

Jealous of Indian tradition and culture, Harshad Ajoomal used this form for the capsule collection made with natural precious stones such as sapphires, tanzanites, peridots and orange amethysts. But also unusual stones, like Namibia pietersite.

Collana con scaglie di kynite su oro giallo
Collana con scaglie di kynite su oro giallo

Harshad Ajoomal, in fact, has always emphasized avant-garde design, precious stones and craftsmanship. It is an Indian brand, but very attentive to the world of Western fashion, as is also evident in the Mozambique collection. Margherita Donato

Anello in oro rosa con diamante nero taglio cuscino
Anello in oro rosa con diamante nero taglio cuscino
Anello con tanzanite pan di zucchero su oro
Anello con tanzanite pan di zucchero su oro
Pietersite della Namibia con inclusioni naturali, diamanti arancioni e gialli
Pietersite della Namibia con inclusioni naturali, diamanti arancioni e gialli
Ciondolo con ametista lilla pallido, smalto nero e diamanti incastonati con perle di taglio a barilotto, peridotp naturale verde lime
Ciondolo con ametista lilla pallido, smalto nero e diamanti incastonati con perle di taglio a barilotto, peridotp naturale verde lime
Collana in oro con fiori composti da rubini ovali sfaccettati e diamanti neri
Collana in oro con fiori composti da rubini ovali sfaccettati e diamanti neri

Anello cocktail ispirato alle spine delle piante africane. Oro giallo, pietra luna scura, diamanti
Anello cocktail ispirato alle spine delle piante africane. Oro giallo, pietra luna scura, diamanti







