Ajoomal between ancient and modern











Rare stones, refined cuts, tradition and innovation: all this is Harshad Ajoomal, Mumbai’s jeweler ♦ ︎

The briolette cut, with its elongated teardrop shape, is back in fashion in jewelery. This was renewed by Harshad Ajoomal, a Mumbai jeweler who used this form born in the Sixties, which says inspired by the traditional Indian Goswala cut. When gemstones have a briolette cut and are exposed to strong light, each facet reflects the color to create a sparkling kaleidoscope effect. An effect that the Indian designer has applied in the Mozambique collection, dedicated to a country that holds in its mines a great variety of precious stones.



Jealous of Indian tradition and culture, Harshad Ajoomal used this form for the capsule collection made with natural precious stones such as sapphires, tanzanites, peridots and orange amethysts. But also unusual stones, like Namibia pietersite.



Harshad Ajoomal, in fact, has always emphasized avant-garde design, precious stones and craftsmanship. It is an Indian brand, but very attentive to the world of Western fashion, as is also evident in the Mozambique collection. Margherita Donato















