Kuwayama to discover











Kuwayama is a large Japanese jewelry company. It’s time to learn something about it ♦

In Europe many identify Japan with the auto or technology industry. It is commonplace: Japan also has, for example, a tradition in jewelry. Kuwayama is, perhaps, the best known name, also for the size of the company, which is even listed on the stock exchange. Founded by Yukihiro Kuwayama in Sumida-ku, Tokyo, in 1970, the company immediately saw the jewelry from a very industrial point of view.



Born to work precious metals, the company has grown and evolved, to become a consolidated brand also in the design of the jewels, as demonstrated by the numerous international awards (33 at the moment) won by Kuwayama, the latest as Manufacturer of the year at the JNA Awards 2018 in Hong Kong Jewelery & Gem Fair in 2019. The company also has a branch also in Europe, in the capital of diamonds, Antwerp. The jewels offered by the Japanese house are the most varied: from collections with diamonds and semi-precious stones, to lines that are based on Swarovski gems. But most of the production is reserved for other jewelry brands, which use elements such as metal chains. Federico Graglia

















