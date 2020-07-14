The two streets of Sophie Bille Brahe











Sophie Bille Brahe summarizes in itself the characteristics of Nordic design: simple, yet surprising, light despite the dimensions, rigorous without missing the imagination. Well-outlined ideas: on her website you can choose two ways: pearls or diamonds. Stop. But behind the choice restricted to two types of jewelry, there is a vast world.



Sophie is Danish. She was born in Copenhagen (Denmark), one of the cities with the highest percentage of jewelers. The designer is one of those who started to deal with jewelry early, as a child in a small laboratory where she expressed her alternative bohemian attitude. The designer studied jewelry design at the Royal College of Art in London and trained with master jewelers in Copenhagen. She founded his Maiuson in 2011.



A curious aspect: a great-great-great-grandfather of the designer was the famous sixteenth-century astronomer Tycho Brahe, who discovered the phenomenon of supernovae. And Sophie Bille Brahe often is inspired by the night sky for her collections.



















