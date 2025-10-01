Berta de Pablos-Barbier Replaces President and CEO Alexander Lacik

There’s a change at the top of the world’s largest jewelry company: Pandora. The Danish company announced that President and CEO Alexander Lacik, who led the jewelry company’s relaunch, will retire in early 2026, in just a few months. Berta de Pablos-Barbier, the company’s current Chief Marketing Officer, will replace him.



Lacik, 60, has been at Pandora since 2019 and has 30 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. He was called upon to revitalize the jewelry brand, which had been struggling. Her strategy was summarized in two strategic plans: the Now Program and Phoenix, which aimed to communicate Pandora as a full-fledged jewelry brand, not just charm bracelets. Pablos-Barbier coordinated the Phoenix application, helping the company achieve an all-time high in brand awareness. Before joining Pandora, she was President and CEO of the LVMH-owned champagne brands Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, and Mercier, responsible for growth at Mars Wrigley, CMO of Lacoste, and Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Boucheron (Kering Group).

