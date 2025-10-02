Advertising campaign for Milanese brand Garatti

Milan-based brand Garatti presents a new communications campaign. The face and body of the images are those of Celeste Dalla Porta, an actress who starred in Paolo Sorrentino’s Parthenope and was nominated for Best Actress at the David di Donatello Film Awards. She was also selected by Forbes Italia magazine as one of the most successful young talents under 30.



The campaign uses images shot by Alvaro Beamud Cortes with creative direction from MB Projects and naturally highlights the jewelry of the house, which specializes in green fancy diamonds, which have become a hallmark. Garatti owns 60% of the green diamonds on Earth, more than 90% of those available for sale, and some extremely rare red diamonds. Last June, Garatti presented a short film directed by Ferzan Ozpetek for Garatti, in which the director narrates a journey suspended in time aboard the Venice Simplon-Orient Express.

